Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,230 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 179,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,068,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,894,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $265.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.97 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.57.

