Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Cue Biopharma worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 251.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of CUE opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.