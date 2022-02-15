Citigroup Inc. Purchases 5,317 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in California Resources were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America began coverage on California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

CRC stock opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $47.18.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp acquired 6,900 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,030.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

