Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,657 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,295,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 918,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,362,000 after buying an additional 440,250 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,157,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 330,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 249,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 3.55. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $101.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

WFG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities cut West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.51.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

