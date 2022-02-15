Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases Shares of 23,794 Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned about 0.46% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 604.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 62,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTAB opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $22.68.

