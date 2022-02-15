Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 431 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMLV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 293,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,431,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 170.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 39,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 87,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

XMLV stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.