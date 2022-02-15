Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,359 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 46,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in DexCom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other DexCom news, Director Barbara Kahn sold 4,666 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.35, for a total transaction of $2,064,005.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 856 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.65, for a total transaction of $546,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,771,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $452.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. lifted their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.33.

DXCM stock opened at $407.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $484.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $532.24. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.17). DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

