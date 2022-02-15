Claro Advisors LLC Acquires 334 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,334,657,000 after buying an additional 436,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,852,777 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $801,266,000 after buying an additional 928,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,662,905 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $674,321,000 after buying an additional 79,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $61.08 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.