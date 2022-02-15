Claro Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $53.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.46. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.86 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

