Claro Advisors LLC Has $304,000 Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $305,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 890.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the second quarter worth $3,231,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.21. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $164.41 and a twelve month high of $248.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.