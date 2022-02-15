Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 166 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4,678.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $345.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $305.68 and a 52 week high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

