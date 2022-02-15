Claybrook Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $158.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

