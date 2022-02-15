Claybrook Capital LLC Buys Shares of 18,700 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Shares of EFC opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.99. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 66.69 and a quick ratio of 66.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.02%.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

