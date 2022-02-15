Claybrook Capital LLC Makes New $545,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $4,588,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter valued at $4,477,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 237,802 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

