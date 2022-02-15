Clough Capital Partners L P Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its stake in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 41.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,652 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

FT opened at $8.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $8.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.