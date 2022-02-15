CNH Partners LLC Acquires 129,000 Shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Monument Circle Acquisition worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,169,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,532,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Monument Circle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 125.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 696,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 386,828 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $2,128,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MON opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

