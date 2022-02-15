CNH Partners LLC Decreases Position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GCAC) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned 1.10% of Growth Capital Acquisition worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Growth Capital Acquisition by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Growth Capital Acquisition by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCAC opened at $7.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.78. Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $10.00.

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

