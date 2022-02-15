CNH Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

CNH Partners LLC grew its position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,750 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Clarim Acquisition were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRM. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,949,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,930,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRM opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.