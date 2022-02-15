CNH Partners LLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 208,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,301,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,826,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLMI opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

