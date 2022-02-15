CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,918 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. CNH Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 99,685.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

ACBI stock opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $636.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.64. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

