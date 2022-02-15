Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $224,000 in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the second quarter valued at $34,175,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,952.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,797,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after buying an additional 1,709,513 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,283,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,491,000 after buying an additional 1,449,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,858,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,908,000 after buying an additional 1,141,636 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,663,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,733,000 after buying an additional 1,132,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APLE opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

APLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

