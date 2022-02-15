Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $11,876,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 362.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 201,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 140,723 shares during the period. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 138,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 135,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

