Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,637,000 after buying an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,399,000 after buying an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,196,000 after buying an additional 953,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,079,000 after buying an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.71.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $234.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.37%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

