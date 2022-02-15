Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 14.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 791,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,871 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 66.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,451,000 after acquiring an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 35.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 40.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

RBLX opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $53.63 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.62.

Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

