Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 393,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,864,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,950,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,178,000 after purchasing an additional 451,922 shares during the period. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

