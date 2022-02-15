Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2022

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 29.13%.

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing patented real time 3D sonar solutions. It operates through the following two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for both commercial and defense subsea market.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.