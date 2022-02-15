Coeur Mining (CDE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CDE opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,811,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19,346 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,363,000 after acquiring an additional 31,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

