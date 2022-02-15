Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) Short Interest Update

Coliseum Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MITA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MITA traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,990. Coliseum Acquisition has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,514,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,805,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,934,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

