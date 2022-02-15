Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.08. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 415%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 58,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $21.82. 1,205,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $754.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

