Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 277,918 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $19.90.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)
- Is Micron (NASDAQ: MU) About To Hit Fresh Highs?
- Institutional Support (and results) Send Marriott International To Fresh Highs
- Advance Auto Parts Proves Its Worth
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.