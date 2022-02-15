Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $34.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 7,804 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 277,918 shares.The stock last traded at $21.70 and had previously closed at $19.90.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLL. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,963,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 55,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 58,221 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

