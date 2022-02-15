Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIGI. National Bank of Canada started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.75.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of CIGI stock opened at $150.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.84. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $98.23 and a one year high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.