Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $114.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $98.00.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Comerica from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.48.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $97.90 on Monday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $62.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comerica will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,971,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,981,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

