CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE CNMD traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,668. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

In other CONMED news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED during the 4th quarter worth about $1,055,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

