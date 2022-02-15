ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Mizuho

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.45.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.98. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.20%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,747,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $106,435,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,002 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $24,604,000 after buying an additional 87,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 50.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 711,839 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,655,000 after buying an additional 237,917 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

