Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target Raised to C$2,350.00 at National Bank Financial

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CNSWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,200.00 to C$2,400.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,800.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,558.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,674.50 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,260.00 and a 1-year high of $1,919.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,725.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,714.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

