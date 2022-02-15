Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $57.36

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.36, but opened at $54.52. Continental Resources shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 29,916 shares traded.

CLR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

