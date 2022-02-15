Contrasting California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares California BanCorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California BanCorp $65.47 million 2.69 $13.37 million $1.61 13.26 Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.68 $11.73 million $2.45 12.52

California BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Ohio Valley Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares California BanCorp and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California BanCorp 20.42% 9.32% 0.68% Ohio Valley Banc 21.50% 8.42% 0.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California BanCorp and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California BanCorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

California BanCorp has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of California BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California BanCorp beats Ohio Valley Banc on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

California BanCorp Company Profile

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

