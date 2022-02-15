Contrasting Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Great Portland Estates has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust -52.06% N/A -8.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Great Portland Estates and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Portland Estates 0 3 2 0 2.40 Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Great Portland Estates presently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.59%. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $32.33, suggesting a potential upside of 248.04%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Great Portland Estates.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Great Portland Estates and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Portland Estates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $508.24 million 0.62 -$543.88 million ($39.95) -0.23

Great Portland Estates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ashford Hospitality Trust beats Great Portland Estates on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions. The company was founded by Montgomery Jack Bennett in May 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

