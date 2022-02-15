Contrasting Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy 21.93% 12.28% 8.63%

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of -1.01, meaning that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Alvopetro Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 5.31 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy $11.31 million 11.15 $5.71 million $0.18 20.34

Alvopetro Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Woodside Petroleum and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 0 2 0 3.00 Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Woodside Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Woodside Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Woodside Petroleum is more favorable than Alvopetro Energy.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Alvopetro Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Alvopetro Energy pays out 131.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats Woodside Petroleum on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Woodside Petroleum Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, and Others. The North West segment engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures. The Pluto segment engages in the exploration, evaluation and development of liquefied natural gas in assigned permit areas. The Australia Oil segment involves in the exploration, evaluation, development, production and sale of crude oil, condensate and liquefied petroleum gas and pipeline natural gas in assigned permit areas including Laminaria, Mutineer-Exeter and Enfield, Vincent, Otway and Stybarrow ventures. The Wheatstone segment involves the exploration, evaluation, and development of liquefied natural gas and condensate. The Other segment comprises the activities undertaken by exploration, international and Sunrise Business Units. The company was founded on July 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

