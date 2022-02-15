Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sets New 52-Week High at $95.19

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $95.19 and last traded at $95.18, with a volume of 2143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

Get Copa alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Copa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Copa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copa by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Copa by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 821,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,883,000 after buying an additional 66,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Copa (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.