Cormark Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $17.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $16.41. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $17.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $18.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $20.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $20.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $23.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $82.47 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$772.14.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$648.75 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of C$493.00 and a 12 month high of C$700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$614.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$566.88.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $12.781 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total value of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,611,530.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

