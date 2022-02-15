Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 58,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 547,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,560,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.46.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

