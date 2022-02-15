Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.79. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.26 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

