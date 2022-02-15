Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $1.77 Million in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron by 29.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.00.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Textron’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.42%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

