Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after buying an additional 1,466,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,729,000 after buying an additional 82,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Shares of OXY opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

