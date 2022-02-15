Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 714 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.26% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVH. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 1,291,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,245,000 after buying an additional 93,222 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 931,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after purchasing an additional 184,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 28.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 70,319 shares during the period. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NYSE:BVH opened at $29.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $612.32 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.87. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61.

In related news, EVP La Osa Jorge De acquired 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.63 per share, with a total value of $72,014.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 63,585 shares of company stock worth $1,917,750. Corporate insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

