Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 601,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,266,000 after acquiring an additional 24,473 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 19,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 484.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $143.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

