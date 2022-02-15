Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towle & Co. increased its holdings in Ryerson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,534,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 30,386 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the third quarter valued at about $6,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $881.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $12.24 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

