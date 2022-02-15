Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Down 1%

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.85. 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 25,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources from C$7.44 to C$7.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$141.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.