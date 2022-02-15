Corning (NYSE:GLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.20. 125,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. Corning has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corning will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corning stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.